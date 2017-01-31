Tungsten: Chinese majors return to profit in 2016

Roskill view: The preliminary results from China Tungsten and Hightech Materials (CTHM) and Xiamen Tungsten indicate that the market is heading towards recovery, after both companies posted profits for 2016 versus losses in 2015. CTHM said it expected a modest net profit of RMB 11-17M for 2016 (US$1.6-2.5M), compared to a loss of RMB 515.9M (US$75M) in 2015. Xiamen Tungsten fared better with a profit of RMB 144M (US$21M) last year, compared to a net loss of RMB 662.5M (US$96M) a year earlier. Xiamen Tungsten said it benefitted from higher raw material prices, while CTHM – a producer of tungsten metal powder, tungsten carbide, cemented carbide and cutting tools – noted an improvement in the cemented carbide market.

In July 2016, CTHM and China Minmetals Nonferrous (its indirect parent) announced that a restructuring programme was underway to vertically integrate CTHM upstream through the tungsten supply chain. As part of this restructuring, CTHM will purchase 100% of the Shizhuyuan and Xintianling tungsten mines, 50.02% of Yaogangxian mine, 71.22% of Nanchang Cemented Carbide, and 100% of HPTec from Hunan Nonferrous and China Minmetals. Xiamen Tungsten is also a vertically integrated producer with mine, processing, carbide and tool production interests.

