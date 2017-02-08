Tungsten: Wolf eyes processing improvements for H1 2017

Roskill view: The Australian-headquartered company has previously outlined recovery issues experienced at its processing plant as it works through the near-surface weathered orebody at the Drakelands tungsten-tin mine in Devon. Wolf and the contractor GR Engineering Services are now undertaking a work programme to achieve continuous operation at the plant, including installation of new equipment in January and February.

Wolf noted that the particle size would transition from finer to coarse ore as mining deepens, and that a small trial batch of coarse ore was fed to the processing plant during the quarter with an improved throughput and recovery.

Production of tungsten concentrate in the three months to 31 December 2016 was 244t tungsten concentrate (65% WO3). Output towards the end of the quarter was impacted by poor availability of the refinery circuit because of difficulties with the kiln and surrounding equipment. Eventual capacity of the operation is around 5,000tpy of tungsten concentrate.

Referring to the 2017 concentrate contract prices recently announced by Almonty, Wolf noted that it believed the historical methodology for determining concentrate prices relative to the price of the main tungsten intermediate, ammonium paratungstate (APT), was not representative of the current market. Roskill’s latest market analysis indicates that demand for non-Chinese tungsten concentrate has been high since mid-2016 but this has not been reflected by pricing, partially as a result of stockpiles in the APT market.

