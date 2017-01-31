Vanadium: BMR Group suggests possible vanadium recovery in Zambia

Roskill view: BMR is focused on the recovery of lead and zinc from the tailings deposits of the Kabwe mine in Zambia. This week, the company announced the potential recovery of vanadium and production of vanadium pentoxide from its tailings at Kabwe.

Metallurgical test work has shown that no modifications should be required to the acid brine leach section at the Kabwe plant to recover vanadium from tailings and take it into solution as a by-product.

The most up-to-date JORC-compliant report did not mention vanadium grades, so it is unclear as to how much BMR might be able to produce at Kabwe. A recent news announcement states that in theory, the plant could extract approximately 45kt of vanadium pentoxide. How much the plant could process on an annual basis is also not known. While such a quantity is large, it is not large enough to be a long-term influencer in the vanadium market (world production was roughly 90kt in 2016). Nonetheless, it may have a significant impact on BMR’s project economics.

